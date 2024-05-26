V.F. (NYSE:VFC) PT Lowered to $13.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

VFC has been the topic of several other reports. BNP Paribas reiterated a neutral rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded V.F. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush lowered their target price on V.F. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.44.

Get V.F. alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on VFC

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of VFC opened at $12.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.70. V.F. has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $21.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.94, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average of $15.62.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 13.14%. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,239,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $728,708,000 after purchasing an additional 475,239 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in V.F. by 1.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,758,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $419,817,000 after acquiring an additional 257,992 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in V.F. during the first quarter worth approximately $200,768,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in V.F. by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,413,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in V.F. by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,281,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,501,000 after acquiring an additional 473,952 shares during the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.