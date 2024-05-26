Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 174.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $570,428,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 12,883.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,293 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,585,000 after acquiring an additional 694,224 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Valero Energy by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,961,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,269,949,000 after acquiring an additional 517,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,389,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,655,000 after acquiring an additional 376,449 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Argus lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Valero Energy from $198.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.87.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,794,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,529. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $105.66 and a one year high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

