Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of VHI stock opened at $19.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Valhi has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.79 million, a PE ratio of 950.50 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.79.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,600.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valhi stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.41% of Valhi worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

