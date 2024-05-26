VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Shares Purchased by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 706,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,888 shares during the period. VanEck BDC Income ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hilltop Holdings Inc. owned 1.67% of VanEck BDC Income ETF worth $11,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIZD. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 141,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 41,991 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 37,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 24,684 shares during the period.

Get VanEck BDC Income ETF alerts:

VanEck BDC Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.04. 365,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,518. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.35. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $17.20.

About VanEck BDC Income ETF

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.