VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Shares Sold by MMA Asset Management LLC

MMA Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Davidson Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 549.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:HYD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,699 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.31.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1942 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

