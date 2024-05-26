Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Decreased by Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 32,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 9,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 29,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,033,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 96,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,959,000 after acquiring an additional 14,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 49,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $3.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $355.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 938,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,046. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $341.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.10. The company has a market capitalization of $122.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $259.00 and a 12 month high of $357.28.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

