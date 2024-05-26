Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Unconventional Investor LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Unconventional Investor LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 9.1% of Unconventional Investor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Unconventional Investor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $486.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,555,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,154,188. The firm has a market cap of $440.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $489.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $474.35 and a 200 day moving average of $452.59.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

