Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by MMA Asset Management LLC

MMA Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 2.6% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $79,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 557,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,884,000 after purchasing an additional 101,150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.67. 4,025,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,402,728. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $73.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.06.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.2138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

