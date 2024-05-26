Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 48,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 23,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,092,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,245,488. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $62.35. The company has a market capitalization of $70.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.08 and its 200 day moving average is $58.14.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

