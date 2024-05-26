Velocity Composites (LON:VEL) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Velocity Composites (LON:VEL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 70 ($0.89) price objective on the stock.

Velocity Composites Stock Performance

VEL opened at GBX 39.50 ($0.50) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.12 million, a PE ratio of -493.75 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Velocity Composites has a 12-month low of GBX 28 ($0.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 57 ($0.72). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 33.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 35.29.

Get Velocity Composites alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Andrew Beaden bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($38,129.13). 47.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Velocity Composites

Velocity Composites plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers engineered composite material kits to the aerospace industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.

Featured Articles

