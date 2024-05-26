Venom (VENOM) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $402.36 Million

Venom (VENOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 26th. One Venom coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000319 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Venom has traded down 21.4% against the dollar. Venom has a total market capitalization of $402.36 million and $3.84 million worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Venom Coin Profile

Venom’s launch date was March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. The official message board for Venom is medium.com/@venom.foundation. Venom’s official website is venom.foundation. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation.

Buying and Selling Venom

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,200,000,000 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.22152571 USD and is up 0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $2,761,636.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

