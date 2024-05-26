Vertcoin (VTC) Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 20.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $5.10 million and approximately $20,971.94 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0734 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,960.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $488.40 or 0.00708232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.47 or 0.00122487 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00008608 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00047055 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $141.98 or 0.00205889 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00056943 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.84 or 0.00092577 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,464,610 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

