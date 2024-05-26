VerusCoin (VRSC) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $62.75 Million

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $62.75 million and $1,066.43 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VerusCoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin’s genesis date was May 21st, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 76,345,746 coins. The Reddit community for VerusCoin is https://reddit.com/r/veruscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @veruscoin. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io.

VerusCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VerusCoin (VRSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate VRSC through the process of mining. VerusCoin has a current supply of 76,337,382.32840994. The last known price of VerusCoin is 0.81298148 USD and is up 2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $2,969.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.veruscoin.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VerusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VerusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.