Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock.

COCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.67.

COCO opened at $26.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.06. Vita Coco has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $33.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.18.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.72 million. Vita Coco had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vita Coco will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 2,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $64,178.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 640,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,040,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 2,562 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $64,178.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 640,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,040,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ira Liran sold 6,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $172,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 985,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,643,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,536 in the last ninety days. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COCO. Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Vita Coco by 1,155.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 14.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the first quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 16,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

