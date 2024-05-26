Wanchain Reaches Market Capitalization of $50.78 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 26th. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000373 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wanchain has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $50.78 million and approximately $3.28 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.90 or 0.00053624 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00011581 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00017624 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00012211 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003279 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00007591 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,996,448 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

