Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GDYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.20.

Shares of GDYN stock opened at $10.27 on Thursday. Grid Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.29. The firm has a market cap of $785.87 million, a P/E ratio of 342.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). Grid Dynamics had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $79.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.48 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $208,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,760,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,195,379.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Grid Dynamics news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 385,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $208,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,760,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,195,379.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,055. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDYN. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after acquiring an additional 29,892 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

