WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

WSBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price target on WesBanco from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of WesBanco in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get WesBanco alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WSBC

WesBanco Stock Up 0.5 %

WesBanco stock opened at $27.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. WesBanco has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.20.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The company had revenue of $225.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.81 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 6.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WesBanco will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WesBanco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 2,688.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 26,200.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WesBanco Company Profile

(Get Free Report

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.