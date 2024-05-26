Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on September 3rd

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGIGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IGI opened at $16.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.98. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

