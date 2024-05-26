Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Given New $4.25 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Free Report) (TSE:WRN) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $3.75 to $4.25 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Western Copper and Gold’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.
Western Copper and Gold Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:WRN opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. Western Copper and Gold has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.52 million, a P/E ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 1.94.
Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Free Report) (TSE:WRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Western Copper and Gold will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Western Copper and Gold
Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Western Copper and Gold
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.