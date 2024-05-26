Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Given New $4.25 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Free Report) (TSE:WRN) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $3.75 to $4.25 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Western Copper and Gold’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Western Copper and Gold Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:WRN opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. Western Copper and Gold has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.52 million, a P/E ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 1.94.

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Free Report) (TSE:WRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Western Copper and Gold will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Western Copper and Gold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Western Copper and Gold by 379.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 41,753 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Western Copper and Gold by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 642,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Western Copper and Gold by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in Western Copper and Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new stake in Western Copper and Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

Featured Stories

