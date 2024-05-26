Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Acquires 5,900 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $5,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Ferguson by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 542,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,318,000 after acquiring an additional 29,396 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at $732,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Ferguson by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,371,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,905,000 after acquiring an additional 735,270 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ferguson by 807.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 12,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at $2,274,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Ferguson stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.28. 633,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,216. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $143.39 and a 12-month high of $224.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $215.73 and its 200-day moving average is $197.59.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 36.74%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

