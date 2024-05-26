Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Buys 416,911 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,401,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416,911 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.70% of MGM Resorts International worth $107,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,408,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 61,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $387,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.83.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

MGM stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,937,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,005,313. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $51.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.22.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $178,190.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,250 shares in the company, valued at $215,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $178,190.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,250 shares in the company, valued at $215,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $13,942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,098,778 shares in the company, valued at $261,637,576.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 333,688 shares of company stock valued at $14,300,967. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Stories

