Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $101.55 Million Holdings in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,386,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 872,619 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Flywire were worth $101,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLYW. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flywire by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flywire by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Flywire in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Flywire alerts:

Insider Transactions at Flywire

In related news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 13,043 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $313,945.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,852,049.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 4,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $129,129.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 214,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,860,709.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 13,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $313,945.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,852,049.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,743,582. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLYW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Flywire from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Flywire from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Flywire from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Flywire currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on FLYW

Flywire Stock Performance

Shares of FLYW stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,520,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,917. Flywire Co. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day moving average is $22.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.64, a PEG ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $114.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.81 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flywire Profile

(Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.