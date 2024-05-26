Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Makes New $29.68 Million Investment in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 566,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,675,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Lumentum by 697.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lumentum stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.28. The company had a trading volume of 919,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,219. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 3.87. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $65.16.

LITE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Lumentum from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

