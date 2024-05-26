Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Purchases 49,758 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 626,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,758 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $83,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $576,397,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at about $130,082,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 18.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,567,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,076 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at about $104,406,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,327,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,638,000 after acquiring an additional 570,329 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SUI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sun Communities from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $525,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,852 shares in the company, valued at $8,789,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $525,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,852 shares in the company, valued at $8,789,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $65,565.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,092. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $912,460. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sun Communities Stock Down 1.0 %

SUI traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $117.15. 535,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,462. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.54 and its 200-day moving average is $126.52. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.74 and a 12 month high of $141.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 100.99, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.83.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 324.14%.

Sun Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.