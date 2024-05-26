Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Purchases Shares of 408,149 Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 408,149 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $25,007,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 1.22% of Silicon Motion Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 183.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 76.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,788 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.13.

Silicon Motion Technology Price Performance

Shares of SIMO traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.69. 239,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,675. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $95.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.13.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $189.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.23 million. Research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Motion Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 113.07%.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

