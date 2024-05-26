Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Raises Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $6,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ELS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $455,623,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 17.1% during the third quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,536,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,997,000 after buying an additional 1,681,198 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,728,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,469,000 after buying an additional 1,501,692 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 43.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,926,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,737,000 after buying an additional 583,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,909,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,981,000 after buying an additional 472,855 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on ELS shares. Barclays cut their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.85.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Down 0.7 %

ELS traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $61.85. The company had a trading volume of 604,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $74.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.37%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

Featured Stories

