Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Raises Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,553 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 1.10% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $33,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 340.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 224.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter T. M. Kong acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.51 per share, for a total transaction of $47,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,374,340.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KLIC traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.15. 713,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,236. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.20 and a 1 year high of $60.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.71.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($1.19). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently -67.23%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KLIC. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

