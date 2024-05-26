Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Raises Stock Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,431,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 747,260 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $37,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 635.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 82.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on PTEN shares. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ PTEN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.80. 4,103,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,239,042. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $16.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.23.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 187,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $2,204,254.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,473,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,011,093.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,007,895 shares in the company, valued at $23,191,187.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 187,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $2,204,254.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,473,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,011,093.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.