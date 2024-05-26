Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 4,430,701 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP reduced its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 86.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 705,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,430,701 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.10% of New York Community Bancorp worth $7,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 12.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 13.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,371,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,552,000 after buying an additional 160,676 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 63.3% in the third quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 23,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 30.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 145,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 33,903 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYCB stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.33. The company had a trading volume of 8,655,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,160,062. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 333.00 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.33. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 0.62%. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,000.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NYCB. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.39.

In related news, Director Marshall Lux purchased 27,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $99,999.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,872 shares in the company, valued at $239,377.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

