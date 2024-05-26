Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Takes $4.30 Million Position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 127,750 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.43% of Ichor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 207.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Ichor by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ichor during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Ichor by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Ichor by 45.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ichor news, CEO Jeff Andreson sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $829,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,930,142.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICHR stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.74. The company had a trading volume of 228,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $46.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.76.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Ichor had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $201.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ICHR shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on Ichor from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ichor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Ichor from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Ichor in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

