Williams-Sonoma’s (WSM) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $340.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $16.05 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.62 EPS.

WSM has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $259.94.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of WSM opened at $287.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $300.01 and a 200-day moving average of $238.84. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.72. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $109.44 and a 1 year high of $348.51.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.50 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 15.61 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.53, for a total value of $6,370,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 555,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,959,341.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.53, for a total transaction of $6,370,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,959,341.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total transaction of $330,973.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,591.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,145 shares of company stock valued at $18,552,819 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSM. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 129.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 520.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.