Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has $304.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $272.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WTW. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $236.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $296.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $253.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $261.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.07. Willis Towers Watson Public has a one year low of $195.29 and a one year high of $278.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.75.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.31%.

In other news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total transaction of $299,343.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,782.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

