Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 74,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 27,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.47. The stock had a trading volume of 564,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,387. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.34.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

