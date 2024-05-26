Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC Buys 600 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

BATS:ITB traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,213,699 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $46.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.10.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

