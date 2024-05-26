Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DGX. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of DGX stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.28. The company had a trading volume of 647,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $119.59 and a twelve month high of $145.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.03.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total transaction of $706,312.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,610.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,928 shares of company stock worth $1,656,062 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet cut Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.17.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

