Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC Purchases 200 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,640 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 1.6% of Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 605,244 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $63,811,000 after acquiring an additional 18,012 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Oracle by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 45,842 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Oracle by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,599,560 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $168,642,000 after purchasing an additional 101,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.91. 7,173,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,129,077. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $98.77 and a 52-week high of $132.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The company has a market cap of $337.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.31 and a 200 day moving average of $115.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.76.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

