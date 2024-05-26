WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for WISeKey International’s FY2024 earnings at ($5.74) EPS.
WISeKey International Price Performance
NASDAQ WKEY opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.11. WISeKey International has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $7.17.
