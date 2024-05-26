WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for WISeKey International’s FY2024 earnings at ($5.74) EPS.

WISeKey International Price Performance

NASDAQ WKEY opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.11. WISeKey International has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $7.17.

Get WISeKey International alerts:

About WISeKey International

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI). It offers microcontrollers that provides identity to various connected devices; and mPKI, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates; software as a service, including cloud-based certificate life-cycle-management and signing and authentication solutions; software licenses; post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications; and infrastructure hosting and monitoring services.

Receive News & Ratings for WISeKey International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WISeKey International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.