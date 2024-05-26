Woodson Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 66,000 Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 66,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,914,000. Houlihan Lokey comprises 1.6% of Woodson Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,960,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,505,000 after acquiring an additional 17,544 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,100,000 after acquiring an additional 14,475 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 427,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,121,000 after acquiring an additional 14,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at $1,358,000. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Insider Transactions at Houlihan Lokey

In related news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total value of $128,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Up 1.2 %

HLI traded up $1.64 on Friday, hitting $135.72. 241,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,254. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $86.60 and a one year high of $137.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.42.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $520.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.99 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HLI shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Read Our Latest Report on Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey Profile

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.