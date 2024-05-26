Woodson Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Woodson Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. Woodson Capital Management LP’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $6,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $5,602,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth $2,207,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,039,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,924,975. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

In related news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

