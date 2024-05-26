Woodson Capital Management LP Has $23.33 Million Position in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Woodson Capital Management LP raised its stake in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) by 80.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203,863 shares during the quarter. Mister Car Wash makes up about 4.8% of Woodson Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Woodson Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mister Car Wash were worth $23,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCW. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Mister Car Wash by 41.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 291,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 86,023 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 633,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 10,022 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 480,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 27,780 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 19,432 shares during the period.

Mister Car Wash Stock Performance

NYSE:MCW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.80. 1,565,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,245,718. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.30. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $239.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.06 million. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 9.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mister Car Wash news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 23,161 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total value of $178,108.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,622,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,164,302.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mister Car Wash news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 23,161 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total value of $178,108.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,622,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,164,302.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 4,857 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total value of $37,350.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,944.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,425 shares of company stock valued at $624,391 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCW. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.56.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

