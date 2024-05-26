Woodson Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 46,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SQ. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Block by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,222,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,112,000 after purchasing an additional 115,132 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in Block during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,021,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Block in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Block by 16.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,373,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,807,000 after buying an additional 190,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the 3rd quarter valued at $359,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $42,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,323 shares in the company, valued at $5,790,374.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $42,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,323 shares in the company, valued at $5,790,374.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total value of $9,238,128.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 485,645 shares in the company, valued at $40,177,410.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 359,653 shares of company stock worth $27,333,065. Insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SQ. TD Cowen upped their target price on Block from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.59.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SQ traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.34. The company had a trading volume of 6,857,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,377,736. The firm has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.16, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.98. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $87.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Block Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

