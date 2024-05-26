Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on the stock from $321.00 to $301.00. The stock had previously closed at $260.90, but opened at $232.19. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Workday shares last traded at $230.66, with a volume of 4,143,031 shares traded.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Workday from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut their target price on Workday from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their target price on Workday from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Workday from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.96.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total transaction of $14,833,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 843,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,302,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total transaction of $14,833,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 843,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,302,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total value of $17,294,851.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $27,690,743.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 435,691 shares of company stock valued at $117,731,569 over the last three months. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 215.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 1,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $259.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

