Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. lifted its position in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 294.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,992 shares during the quarter. Global-E Online makes up 1.8% of Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Global-E Online worth $7,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global-E Online in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Global-E Online during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Global-E Online during the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global-E Online during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global-E Online in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

GLBE traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.42. 724,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,384. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.76 and a beta of 1.13. Global-E Online Ltd. has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.58.

Global-E Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.55 million. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 20.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Global-E Online Ltd. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GLBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Global-E Online from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

