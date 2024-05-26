Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. Has $3.49 Million Position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,991 shares during the quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.’s holdings in Camtek were worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Camtek by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 937,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,363,000 after buying an additional 33,820 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Camtek by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 762,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,913,000 after purchasing an additional 67,649 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Camtek during the third quarter worth about $21,162,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Camtek by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 284,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,763,000 after buying an additional 90,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in Camtek by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 261,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,136,000 after buying an additional 141,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.85. 299,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.66. Camtek Ltd. has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $106.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.80, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.76.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Camtek’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.14%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Camtek from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Camtek from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Camtek from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Northland Capmk lowered Camtek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Camtek in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.25.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

