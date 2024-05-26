Zacks Research Comments on Ventas, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:VTR)

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Ventas in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Ventas’ current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on VTR. Scotiabank increased their price target on Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.23.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of VTR opened at $47.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.99, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.75 and a 200 day moving average of $45.72. Ventas has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $50.99.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently -947.32%.

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $871,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,345.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,270 shares of company stock worth $1,672,966. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Ventas by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 553,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,336,000 after acquiring an additional 13,778 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

