Zacks Research Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Baxter International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Baxter International’s current full-year earnings is $2.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Baxter International’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on Baxter International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.18.

Baxter International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $33.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.39 and its 200-day moving average is $39.04. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.64. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $50.21.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baxter International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 191.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 45,718 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Baxter International by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 797,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,826,000 after acquiring an additional 419,322 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in Baxter International by 467.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,848,773 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $182,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,526,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

(Get Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.