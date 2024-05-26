Zacks Research Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DoorDash in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for DoorDash’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DoorDash’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DASH. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.28.

DoorDash Stock Performance

DASH stock opened at $112.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.23. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $62.83 and a fifty-two week high of $143.34. The company has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.78.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $17,458,308.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $17,458,308.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $93,562.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,424,235.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 415,698 shares of company stock worth $56,026,819 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,303,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,976 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,775,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,381,000 after purchasing an additional 772,977 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in DoorDash by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,470,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,242,000 after purchasing an additional 74,504 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in DoorDash by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,469,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,281,000 after purchasing an additional 242,956 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 11,416.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,455,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425,115 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

