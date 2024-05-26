ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ (ZIM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ZIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.30 to $9.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $7.80 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.51.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Up 8.4 %

ZIM stock opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.50. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $21.30. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.10. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative net margin of 47.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZIM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 604.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,431.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

See Also

