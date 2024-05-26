Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZUO. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Zuora from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Zuora from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Zuora Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE ZUO opened at $9.97 on Thursday. Zuora has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average of $8.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 1.84.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 31.10% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $110.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 31,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $266,961.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,883.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 31,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $266,961.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,883.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $31,452.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,722.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 481,854 shares of company stock worth $4,393,048 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Zuora by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,746,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,926,000 after acquiring an additional 511,292 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 1,629.8% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 21,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 20,340 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 740,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after buying an additional 186,329 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,262,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,434,000 after buying an additional 917,565 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

