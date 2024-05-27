1,233 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Bought by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 3.8% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 16.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,605,000 after buying an additional 30,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $332.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.87.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 317,000 shares of company stock worth $101,229,160. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $9.12 on Monday, hitting $351.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,669,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,962. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.37 and a 1 year high of $365.00. The stock has a market cap of $85.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 976.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.34.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

